Victim identified in homicide on Dallas Circle, police ask for assistance in finding suspect

Oct. 21—The Aiken County Coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Dallas Circle.

Caleb D. Hill, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, 13 deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to 24 Dallas Circle for a shots fired call.

The 911 caller told police they heard several shots and screaming, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

"Responding deputies found an unresponsive Black male in the living room lying on a couch with apparent gunshots wounds to his body," according to the release.

Hill will be autopsied Saturday in Newberry.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are continuing the investigation.

"Community assistance is important with any investigation," said Capt. Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. "We ask that if anyone has any information that would support this investigation or video, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811."

Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Tips could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Breaking news: This story will be updated as new information becomes available.