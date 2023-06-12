Victim identified, man charged with murder in Chester County shooting

A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Chester, sheriff deputies said.

Karall Tamichael Dixon, 30, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and jail and court records.

Dixon was arrested over the weekend, Chester deputies said in a written statement.

The victim died after being shot on Back Gate Street Friday, officials said. The area is west of the city of Chester near the intersection of U.S. 321 and S.C. 9.

The victim was identified as Anthony Todd Jude, 42, of Chester, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.

No other information about the fatal shooting has been released.

Dixon remains in the Chester County jail after he was denied bail by a judge in an initial appearance, according to the jail Web site and South Carolina online court records.