Victim identified in MLK Drive homicide

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting outside a bar and lounge in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, located in the Lewis Place neighborhood.

Police found the victim, Thomas Jefferson, laying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds. EMS arrived a short time later and declared Jefferson dead at the scene. He was 32.

Authorities remain on the lookout for a potential suspect.

Anyone with information on Jefferson’s killing is asked to contact the city’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

