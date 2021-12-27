UPDATE: Victim identified in Murray County fatal shooting; suspect last seen in Tennessee

Dec. 27—Authorities have identified the man shot and killed in Murray County on Sunday morning as Joshua Dewayne Petty, 42, of Chatsworth.

Brandon Neil Wiseman, 35, of Chatsworth, is wanted for murder in connection with the shooting. Wiseman is considered armed and dangerous.

Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Fullers Chapel Road. He said no one other than Petty was shot.

"Obviously, this is an open investigation," Davenport said. "But from what we know right now there was an ongoing argument between the two men. We are actively participating with state and local authorities to locate and bring in (Wiseman)."

A post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page said Wiseman has "sandy blonde hair," brown eyes and facial hair, and was wearing blue jeans, a green T-shirt, work boots and a blue/white ball cap. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. He left the location on foot.

A post on the Madisonville, Tennessee, police department Facebook page said Wiseman was seen later Sunday near the Madisonville city limits in the Englewood/Gudger area.

The post said a "brief police pursuit was undertaken by McMinn Sheriff's deputies and Englewood officers, during which Wiseman took control of (a) Pathfinder, let his sister out, and disappeared in the vehicle just across the McMinn/Monroe County line in the Gudger area ...."

The sister was taken into custody, and the vehicle was later found.

Davenport said his office has a team in Tennessee working with law enforcement in the McMinn/Monroe area to locate Wiseman.

"He appears to have family up in that area," Davenport said.

Anyone with information on Wiseman's location is urged to call 911.