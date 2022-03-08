Victim identified in Shreveport's Monday afternoon fatal park shooting

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood Monday, March 7, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

Taurean Coleman, 19, of Shreveport, was shot numerous times on the basketball court on the 2700 block of Wendy Lane just before 2 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been authorized.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

The slaying is Caddo Parish's 14th homicide of 2022.

