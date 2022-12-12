Victim identified as suspect’s father in Rock Hill murder case, officials say

A South Carolina man has been identified as the victim in a Rock Hill shooting death where his daughter is charged with murder, officials said.

Michael A. Johnson, 59, of Rock Hill, died Saturday after he was shot, according to a written statement from York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

Police charged Michia Ajuanee Johnson, 27, of Camden, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Rock Hill police and jail records.

Michia Johnson is the daughter of the victim, Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department said Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Rock Hill police said the shooting happened after an argument. The victim was shot Saturday morning at a home on Crawford Road, Rock Hill police said.

Michia Johnson was denied bail Sunday in court and was transferred to the York County jail where she is being held without bond, records show. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.