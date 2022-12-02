Victim identified in suspected homicide near Palmer Park

Dec. 1—A man who was reportedly shot and killed in an apartment east of Palmer Park on Nov. 25 has been identified as 22-year-old Jacob Langley, Colorado Springs police said Thursday.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the Ridgeview Place Apartments on Knoll Lane, near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, for a reported shooting.

Police said Langley was treated by medical crews on scene and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, who has not been identified, turned himself in, police said. Langley and the suspect reportedly knew each other.

Langley's death is the 49th homicide investigation of the year, according to police. Police had investigated 40 homicides by the same time last year.