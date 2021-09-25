Victim identified and teen charged in fatal northeast Columbia shooting

A man is dead and teenager is jailed after a Friday shooting in northeast Columbia.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on the 4400 block of Hardscrabble Road, according to investigators. That’s just off Clemson Road near a shopping center with restaurants and other businesses. The Richland County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened in some woods near the area.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as 22-year-old Malik T. Gray of Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged 19-year-old Jordan C. White in the shooting hours after. Deputies charged him with murder, attempted murder, possessing a stolen gun and possessing a gun in a violent crime.

People called about the shooting and a person being shot, investigators reported. When deputies arrived they found Gray shot in the lower body, investigators said. Paramedics pronounced Gray dead on the scene.

Deputies jailed White at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he remained early Saturday morning.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting and asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 803-785-2457 or. Tips can also be reported to Crimestoppers’ website.

If convicted, White could be sentenced to life in prison.