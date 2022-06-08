Victim identified in Tuesday's fatal shooting in Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named the shooting victim who was killed Tuesday afternoon.

Kabrodrick L. Mitchell, 28, of Shreveport, was found shot several times in his vehicle just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Jamison Street.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said, "it is so sad that a violent offense happens in our city. Shreveport Police is working as diligently as we can with what we have."

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

This was the second deadly shooting in less than a 24-hour time frame and it marks the 29th homicide for 2022.

