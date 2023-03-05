Victim injured as a result of a late night shooting on Collins Road

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:45 Saturday night, Deputies were dispatched to a local hospital because someone had been shot.

Deputies a man in his early 20′s with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Thankfully, officials state that the injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers determined the incident occurred in the 5600 Collins Road and at this time the suspect is unknown and still outstanding.

Violent Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

