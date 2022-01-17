Victim in Jan. 14 fatal shooting identified

The victim in a deadly shooting on Jan. 14 has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's office.

"Renee Francisca Dominguez, 38, of Pueblo died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during an incident in the 800 block of E. 4th St on Jan. 14," Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said Monday.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene. The homicide investigation will continue with a scheduled autopsy."

Police were dispatched to Dollar General at 818 E. 4th St. at approximately 8 p.m. Friday in reference to the shooting, Pueblo police reported Friday night. Officers arrived on the scene and found Dominguez already dead.

Police say the suspect, who was described as a muscular white or Hispanic male last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, dark gray baseball hat, red undershirt, gray shoes with white trim on the bottom, chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her.

The suspect appeared to have targeted the victim.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at 320-6037 or Pueblo police dispatch at 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com, or follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Victim identified in Jan. 14 fatal shooting