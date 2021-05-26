Victim of Janesville shooting identified

May 26—JANESVILLE — One of the victims of an apparent murder-suicide in Janesville last week grew up in Milton and graduated from Parker High School.

Carlos A. Cruz Portillo, 27, known as Charlie to many, had a 6-year-old daughter, according to his obituary, which appears in Thursdays' Gazette, and information posted with a Go Fund Me fundraiser.

The shooting took place Thursday night at Cruz's home in the Town and Country Mobile Home Park on the city's south side.

Police said last week that a 43-year-old Madison man shot a 27-year-old Janesville man and then shot and killed himself. They did not identify the victims.

Police said the 27-year-old had been having an affair with a woman who had a child with the 43-year-old, and all three had worked at B&G Foods, a food processor in Stoughton.

The Go Fund Me appeal was posted by Cruz's stepfather, Lloyd Hause of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"Charlie was a hard worker and just closed on his first investment home that we have all been working hard to put on Airbnb," Hause wrote.

Hause told The Gazette the investment property is in Colorado.

"Charlie was extremely close with his mother, and he just told her it was his goal to be successful and support her and ensure she didn't have to work past 50," the appeal continues. "I've started this to help ensure Charlie's legacy and to keep that promise to his mother and ensure his daughter is well cared for and also has a bright future."

Cruz's mother is a Janesville resident, according to the obituary, which says his parents were immigrants from Honduras, and he came to Milton at 8 years old. He graduated from Parker in 2013.

Funeral services are set for Saturday, with a visitation at 1 p.m. and celebration of life from 3-5 p.m. at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

This story may be updated.