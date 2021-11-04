Victim kidnapped, beaten, shot. Six charged with Kentucky murder or cover-up.

Six people have been charged in connection to the kidnap and murder of a Louisville man and efforts to cover up the crimes, according to the Paducah Police Department.

According to court records, the primary suspects in the case are William Tabor, 28, and Chelsey Doss, 20. Tabor and Doss, who were dating, have been charged with murder, kidnapping and evidence tampering while Tabor has additionally been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and abuse of a corpse.

According to police, officers received information that a man had been kidnapped, abused and shot several hours before on Tuesday morning. Police later identified the man as Justin Housewright, 33, of Louisville.

Housewright and Tabor previously got into an argument, per police. Tabor was later told by Casey Glunt, 42, that Housewright was at Glunt’s residence on Farley Place.

Tabor, Doss, Tyanna Sims, 19, and James Kortz, 46, subsequently went to the house and assaulted Housewright, police said. Court records say that Tabor tied Housewright up with duct tape and a rope.

Glunt was charged with facilitation to kidnapping after alerting Tabor, Doss and Sims of Housewright’s location, according to police. He was also charged with evidence tampering for cleaning up the residence after Housewright was assaulted.

Sims was charged with complicity to kidnapping, according to court records. She admitted to assaulting Housewright — “by punching him multiple times and stopping him while he was on the ground” — while he was tied up at the home on Farley Place.

After the beating, Tabor and Doss forced Housewright into a vehicle and took him to another residence on Elizabeth Street, police said. While there, Housewright escaped but Tabor chased him down and shot him in the head multiple times, per court records.

Police said Tabor told detectives during a later interview that they left Housewright’s body at the Elizabeth Street location for several hours before ultimately disposing of it in a wood line near a cornfield near West Plains Road in Hickory. The distance between the two locations is approximately 20 miles.

Story continues

Court records say Doss discarded Housewright’s clothes while Tabor got rid of the body.

Paducah police detectives and Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found the body late Wednesday night, according to police.

Kortz was charged complicity to murder, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, police said. He allegedly provided Tabor with the gun used in the murder.

Lisa Tabor, 57, was charged with evidence tampering after hiding the gun William Tabor allegedly used to kill Housewright, per police.