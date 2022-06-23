Victim kidnapped, shot multiple times after suspect threatens to kill grandfather, records show

A man was arrested for kidnapping and shooting someone, after making threats against a grandfather.

On Jun. 20 at approximately 9:00 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Severson Avenue.

When officers arrived, a witness told police that he heard multiple shots, a man yelling, and saw a white Mercedes drive off.

A man, Rodriquez Taylor, was later found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD later spoke to Taylor, who said the man, later identified as Antonio Colbert, threatened to kill his grandfather if Taylor did not get in the car.

Colbert forced Taylor into the front passenger seat and drove away, while continuously pointing a gun at him, court documents said.

After driving to an unknown area, the suspect shot Taylor while he was still in the passenger seat.

Taylor attempted to run away, but Colbert followed and shot him several more times, according to an affidavit.

The suspect took the victim’s phone and wallet, before driving away.

Antonio Colbert has been charged with criminal attempt 1st-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon possessing a firearm with prior violent felonies.

Colbert was previously convicted in 2015 for kidnapping, police said.

