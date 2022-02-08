Victim killed in Arlington after conflict over iPhones identified as 31-year-old Haslet man

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man police said was killed Saturday after a dispute over cell phones in Arlington as 31-year-old Tyshawn James Groves, of Haslet.

Police said in an arrest warrant affidavit that Groves was shot and killed by Jacob Yi after Groves asked Yi to buy iPhones for him at an AT&T store in the 4100 block of South Cooper Street. Groves asked Yi to sign up for and buy the phones and promised to pay him for his part in purchasing them, according to the affidavit.

Yi was arrested Saturday and faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police. He had an active arrest warrant related to a weapons charge.

Another person was detained and later released.

Police said after Yi purchased the iPhones and was paid by Groves for executing the purchase, Yi attempted to leave with the phones and Groves’ credit card. When Groves confronted him, Yi shot him multiple times and killed him, according to the affidavit. Groves was shot in the back, according to the medical examiner.

A 29-year-old man with the victim also was shot and hid behind a pillar after he was fired upon. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police did not say why Groves was offering to pay Yi to purchase the iPhones for him.