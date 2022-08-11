Victim killed in Fort Worth carjacking of delivery truck identified as Arlington man

A man who died during a carjacking in Fort Worth on Friday was identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rivera-Perez, 30, of Arlington, worked for Canales Furniture and was driving a delivery truck when the carjacking occurred, Fort Worth police have said. Homicide detectives are investigating and no arrests have been announced.

An autopsy is pending to determine Rivera-Perez’s cause of death. During the initial investigation, police said he might have been shot or died by jumping or falling from the truck during the carjacking.

He died at the scene.

Fort Worth police responded to the call on Aug. 5 around 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of Reed Street and found the victim lying in the roadway. A 911 call log said he lost “a lot of blood.”

“We will miss him more than words can express,” Canales Furniture said in a statement. “He was not just our coworker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss.”

The truck was found a few blocks away, police said.