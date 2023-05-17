Victim killed in gunfight in Johnson County hotel’s parking lot identified as Chicago man

A Chicago man who was shot during a gunfight at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in Overland Park earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to a news release from police Wednesday.

Damon Payton of Chicago was identified as the victim of the shooting, according to a news release from Capt. Todd Chappell of the Overland Park Police Department.

Police responded to a disturbance at the hotel in the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Drive about 2 a.m. on May 6. Arriving officers found Payton, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries, according to the news release.

A vehicle with two people inside left the hotel prior to police arriving. That vehicle was found soon after, and police discovered both people inside also suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“The incident reportedly started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn and a gunfight ensued,” the news release said.

A suspect has been identified, but no one is in custody, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

Police consider the shooting an active investigation that’s still in the preliminary stages, police said.