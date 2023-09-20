Victim killed by gunman who shot him near Fresno school identified by police

The man gunned down near McLane High School was identified Wednesday by Fresno police.

Benito Cortez, 24, was shot in the head after he exchanged words with another man about 3:30 p.m. Monday on Union Avenue near Cedar and Clinton avenues, police said.

The violence a few hundred feet from McLane High School triggered a significant police presence in the area near Sacred Heart Catholic Church, but police quickly determined Monday the homicide did not involve a student.

A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was a couple of blocks away when the shots were reported and arrived to provide aid first, police said.

No suspect description has been given by police in Wednesday’s brief update.

A woman broke through the crime scene Monday and yelled “my baby” before she was blocked by police. The woman appeared to be a family member or a girlfriend, police said.

The killing was the 27th intentional homicide in Fresno this year. There were 41 at the same time last year.

Police officers respond to the scene of a homicide in the 4200 block of East Union Avenue near Cedar and Clinton avenues in Fresno, California, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.