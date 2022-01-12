Victim killed in Keene triple shooting identified; police still looking for suspects

The investigation into a shooting in Keene that killed one person and critically injured two others Tuesday afternoon remains ongoing as police continue to gather evidence.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m., police said. Carlos Flores, 21, of Irving, was identified Wednesday as the victim who was killed.

Flores was found dead near a sedan in the middle of a cul-de-sac near the end of Alaska Street, police said in a news release Wednesday. Two other gunshot victims were found lying on a porch on Alaska Street and sitting in grass about a block away on Lee Street, police said Tuesday. They were flown to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. No updates to their conditions were provided Wednesday.

“There is not an active manhunt underway in the area of this incident,” police said. “We have developed information indicating the person who fled on foot was picked up by a vehicle a short time after the shooting occurred.”

A dark gray Chevy Sonic, which police believe is the suspect vehicle, was seized by Cleburne’s police department Tuesday night.

Investigators also found illegal narcotics at the scene, they said. It’s believed the victims and shooters knew one another and officers are looking into whether the narcotics were the cause of the meeting between the parties.

“This scene was large, complex, and entailed dozens of moving parts,” police said. “It is an example of the complete cooperation and partnership of all law enforcement agencies in Johnson County, and we once again thank all who continue to assist us with this case.”

The Texas Rangers, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies continue to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the Keene Police Department at 817-641-7831.