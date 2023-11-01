Victim killed in shooting in Laurel Sunday identified as 18-year-old Kylee Robinson

The 18-year-old killed in a triple-shooting in Laurel Sunday has been identified by Delaware State Police as Kylee Robinson.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of West 7th Street around 2:45 p.m. They found three male teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Robinson was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 15-year-old victim was treated and released, Delaware State Police said Wednesday, while a 13-year-old remains hospitalized but stable.

The two unknown suspects arrived at and left the scene on foot, according to police. No arrests have been announced.

The incident was "not an active shooter situation," Delaware State Police said in a news release, and detectives believe shots "were specifically directed at either all or one of the three victims."

Robinson's murder is the third in Laurel this year, and the third gun-related murder. The western Sussex County town has seen at least six shootings this year, more than any other Sussex town and less than only Dover and Wilmington statewide. Laurel has the second-most gun-related fatalities in Delaware this year, following Wilmington.

Following the weekend violence, Laurel School District canceled classes on Monday, but reopened Tuesday after consulting with law enforcement.

Parents were told they can expect an increased police presence at the schools.

