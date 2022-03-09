Victim killed in shooting outside Turlock auto parts store

Turlock Police are investigating a homicide following a shooting outside the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Geer Road Tuesday night.

The suspect drove away and from the scene following the shooting and crashed his car into the fence of a home at Arbor and Quincy, roughly two miles away.

Turlock Police issued a reverse 911 call, telling residents in the area to shelter in place. Residents got calls, texts and emails at 10:24 p.m. and police posted this on their Facebook page: “Police are investigating a shooting on Geer Rd. We pursued a suspect to the Quincy / Arbor area where he fled. Several officers from different agencies are proactively searching for him. If you are in the area, please remain inside and lock your doors. If you hear or see anything suspicious, please call 911 immediately.”

About an hour later, another call lifted the advisory, with police saying they did not believe there were any further suspects at large.

