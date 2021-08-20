Victim in Kingsburg shooting identified

Aug. 19—The victim in a fatal shooting in Kingsburg has been identified, according to a media release by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, officers from the Kingsburg Police Department were dispatched to calls of shots being fired at the 1700 block of 18th Avenue, where the found the victim lying in the roadway. Police and EMS did everything they could for the victim, but he died on the scene from his injuries.

This marks the first homicide this year in the City of Kingsburg.

The investigation was taken over by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, with their Crime Scene Unit positively identifying the victim as 23-year old Shawn Vigo. Currently, the FCSO is collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Detectives are still piecing together events that led up to the shooting to identify a suspect or suspects. They are requesting to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and seen something suspicious.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217 or Valley Crime Stoppers (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.