Victim lectures defendant, then asks for hug

Jul. 24—The stately woman cloaked in grace approached the lectern in Cumberland County Criminal Court, turned toward the defense table and looked Noah Emanuel Hill in the eye. She didn't hold back.

"I was very angry with you," the victim told the Hill who towered at least a foot or more over her. She has suffered panic attacks and fears the effects of the night Hill hijacked her vehicle.

"I feel bad for your mom and your dad ... you have a strong name, live up to it. Be your own person ... be the good man you were raised to be."

Hill's parents sat nearby, listening, tears welling. He came from a good supportive family and what went terribly wrong that night might never be understood.

Then, the victim said something remarkable. "Everyone deserves a second chance."

It was then Hill's turn to address those in the courtroom.

"My apology is to you," Hill told the victim. "I am sorry." Hill went on to say the past two years of courtroom appearances have been punishing for him. "I have been the only black person on trial like this for two years. I want to thank you ... "

That is when it happened.

"Can I have a hug," the victim asked the defendant, looking toward Judge Gary McKenzie. The judge nodded affirmatively and victim and defendant embraced in the aisle for a long moment. Whatever was said between the two was in low tones and private between the two.

The victim and the defendant's father also embraced for a moment.

Prior to that scene, Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch announced to the court that the case was unique and different.

Hill on Jan. 17 pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, attempted carjacking and theft of more than $10,000 and accepted a four-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender.

The charges stem from an incident on I-40 that involved pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Putnam into Cumberland County on April 6, 2021. Hill is from outside Cumberland County.

Hatch told McKenzie on one hand there was the extreme seriousness of the charges against Hill. On the other hand, Hill has no previous criminal history and since the incident is enrolled in college and has not been in trouble since.

Hatch later said it was his belief that the entire incident was more of a young man with no criminal record running scared and making bad choices rather than a criminal-fed event.

After lengthy and long-term negotiations with defense attorney Kevin Bryant, and "considering the totality of the circumstances" with understanding of the victim, the state was recommending judicial diversion be granted and the guilty plea be set aside during the four-year probationary period.

It was a rare recommendation.

"I appreciate the victim coming in with such grace," McKenzie said. With her wishes in mind and considering the lack of a criminal record and efforts made to improve himself, McKenzie agreed with the recommendation from both sides.

"I am going to place you on probation. Don't squander it. You have the chance to come back into this court and ask the charges be expunged from the record ... I expect to hear good things about you in the future."

A brief recess was then held as the defendant, victim and the Hill family exited the courtroom, given the gift of redemption.

In other cases, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, aggravated assault, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, set for trial Aug. 28. Aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 28 for tracking.

Deadline docket

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and filing false sales tax return, continued to Aug. 11.

—Tony Charles Davenport, first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon, set for trial in November with motion hearing set for Aug. 9.

—James Marshall Evitt, two counts of residential and work restriction violations, continued to Oct. 3.

—Jordan Andrew Griffis, home improvement fraud of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Sept. 1 at which time Griffis is to return to court with an attorney.

—Billy Ray Knight Jr., arson, waiting for completion of a forensic evaluation and continued to Aug. 9 for status report.

—Rene Aguilar Mendez, petition, motion or writ, post judgment motion withdrawn after it was found to be filed untimely.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Aug. 9.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, motion for new trial pending review of trial transcript and continued to Aug. 9 for tracking.

—Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 9.

—Jerimie Scott Peden, attempted first-degree murder and evading arrest, continued to Aug. 9.

—Judge Rod Pennington, first-degree murder, motion hearing set for Aug. 9. If no motions are filed, case will be set for trial.

—Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed and possession of meth with intent, continued to Aug. 11.

—Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Aug. 9.

—Pedro Lucas Sanitize, rape of a child, continued to Aug. 11.

—Robert Charles Taylor, theft of property of up to $1,000 and violation of the sex offender registration form, continued to Aug. 9.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, evading arrest, three counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Aug. 9.

—Brandon Thomas Eldridge, possession of meth with intent and reckless endangerment, continued to Aug. 9.

—James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth with intent, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, continued to Aug. 9.

—Shadayda Storm Farris, assault on a first responder, resisting a stop, arrest or search, domestic assault and criminal trespassing, continued to Aug. 9.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent and simple possession, continued to Aug. 9.

—Devin Michael Helton, fifth offense driving under the influence, per se and driving under the influence, continued to Aug. 9.

—Kenny Lyle Johnson, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent and possession of meth with intent, continued to Aug. 9.

—Shane Lee Kirby, possession of meth with intent, continued to Aug. 9.

—Kevin Paul Proffitt, two counts of possession of meth with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, continued to Aug. 9

Probation violation

—Kailey Marie Abney, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve six months in jail and then be returned back on supervised probation for the balance of a three-year sentence.

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 11 pending completion of an evaluation.

—Maggie Louise Bellflower, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Bellflower who refused transportation from the Putnam County Jail to the Justice Center for the hearing and continued to Aug. 11.

—Christopher John Bess Jr., two probation violations, pleaded guilty to the violations and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Rachel Renee Cravens, pleaded guilty to a positive drug screen and is to serve the balance of an eight-year sentence at 30% with credit for 165 days already served.

—Cedric Jordan Grooms, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 11.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 9.

—Charles Andrew Maxwell, pleaded guilty to a violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence with credit for time already served.

—Rebecca Leann McCausland, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent McCausland, issue of unpaid restitution of more than $5,000 continued to Aug. 11.

—John Glenn McDonald, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for 30 days already served on a six-year sentence and is to be released into a long-term in-house treatment program. If successful, McDonald could be returned back on probation.

—Carl Nathaniel Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 11.

—James Lee Sherrill, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was placed on community corrections day reporting center.

—Robert Henry Thomas, probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 11.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Aug. 11.

—Jeremy Wayne Whittenburg, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Whittenburg and hearing continued to Aug. 11.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com