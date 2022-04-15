Victim of Lexington motel slaying was volunteer firefighter who loved UK basketball

The victim of a Lexington motel killing, 64-year-old William “Bill” Ashby, was a volunteer firefighter for the Beaver Dam Fire Department and a big sports fan who especially liked University of Kentucky basketball.

Ashby, who’s survived by four children and six grandchildren, was a retired truck driver, his family wrote in his obituary. One of Ashby’s grandsons said in the obituary that Ashby loved watching UK basketball and the Tennessee Titans. He also said the Fourth of July was one a favorite holiday for his “Papaw,” as he liked getting friends and family together for the food and fireworks.

Bill had a large family that he loved dearly, according to his obituary. He was a Beaver Dam resident but was born in Hartford in 1975. He was less than one month away from turning 65 years old.

“When you lose someone you loved, they are never really gone. They’re in your heart forever,” the family wrote in the obituary.

Ashby was found dead inside a hotel room at the Catalina Motel on West New Circle Road on April 8 after police responded to the motel to do a welfare check, according to police. When police arrived they found Ashby’s body underneath a bed with his feet bound together with duct tape.

Danny Sims and Alysha Noel has been named the suspects in the slaying and have been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. The two allegedly left Ashby’s body at the motel for days before hiding it under a bed and attempting to clean up the evidence, according to a detective who testified in Fayette District Court Friday.

Sims and Noel are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Ashby was a truck driver for Ashby Trucking but retired from the trucking business nearly 20 years ago.