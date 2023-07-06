Victim has 'life-threatening' injuries after southwestern Sioux Falls shooting, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southwestern part of the city that sent one person to an area hospital, Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said Wednesday morning during a police briefing with media.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, he added.

Officers responded shortly after midnight Wednesday near the 700 block of Elmwood Avenue, where they found a person with a gunshot wound, Siebenborn said. He added there's no threat to the general public currently.

"The victim at this time hasn't been super cooperative with law enforcement," he said.

No other details have been released at this time.

