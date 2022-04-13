Victim in Manchester attempted murder said he will testify on behalf of shooter

Apr. 13—The victim of a shooting in downtown Manchester last May said he has offered to testify on behalf of the alleged shooter and will tell a jury that he baited the man into shooting him.

Sean Brown, 45, who faces felony witness tampering charges in an unrelated case, called a reporter from the Valley Street jail and said he has told friends to reach out to the lawyer representing Zabayullah Qahir and encourage his investigator to speak to Brown.

Qahir, 30, faces charges of felony assault and attempted murder for allegedly shooting Brown three times outside USA Chicken and Biscuit, which is owned by Qahir's father.

Brown said he used psychological warfare against Qahir and intended to force Qahir's hand.

"I baited him like a Louisiana catfish," Brown said.

Qahir's lawyer, veteran defense attorney Mark Sisti, said he looks forward to hearing more details.

"It's very important to our case," Sisti said when told by a reporter about Brown's statements.

Prosecutors with the Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said they cannot comment on Brown's statement with the trial pending.

The trial is currently scheduled for next month in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

According to past articles, Brown had worked at the restaurant briefly and visited on May 10 to pick up his paycheck when the two started arguing. Qahir allegedly entered the restaurant, retrieved a handgun and walked outside and shot Brown.

His lawyers have said Qahir may claim self-defense.

Brown, who has a felony record involving drug dealing and is now a paralegal, said he gave thought to the case after he was ordered held at Valley Street jail without bail last week.

Qahir has a young child and was living the American dream, and Brown said he does not want any more harm to come to Qahir. One year at Valley Street jail, where Qahir is also being held, is as bad as five years in a prison, Brown said.

Shortly after the shooting, Brown, a native of South Brooklyn, N.Y., told a reporter that Qahir fired a shot after Brown "banished him from hip-hop." He portrayed Qahir as one who tried to appropriate the hip-hop culture of urban Blacks but could not live up to it, in part because he cooked and sold chicken for a living.

This week, Brown said "we may have to work on" the hip-hop banishment. It could fall to five years if Qahir takes a course on Black culture, Brown said. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed papers seeking to keep the jury from hearing any statements Brown made to the media or others about the case.

Although both Brown and Qahir are incarcerated in the same jail, Brown said he remains in the classification unit and has not seen Qahir.

Meanwhile, Brown faces felony charges that he tried to discourage Bow resident Zoe Murphy from testifying in a drug trafficking trial.

In a lengthy court affidavit, police detail recorded telephone conversations between Brown and Marcus Cherry, the Manchester man at the center of the alleged drug trafficking enterprise.

Brown said he is being jailed solely on the word of the Manchester detective, and police are doing so because his work on behalf of Murphy has jeopardized the Cherry case.

"It's all about handicapping me," he said. "I'm a problem if I get my internet connection, a laptop and a printer."

