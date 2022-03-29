Victim of March 20 shooting dies from injuries; case now homicide investigation

A 43-year-old man who was taken to a regional trauma center after being shot multiple times on March 20 has died, police said Monday.

Police said Teheran Forest died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting that occurred at the intersection of West State Street and South Plain Street.

IPD is continuing to investigate the shooting. In the time after the incident, police said they were searching for two suspects.

Anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed any part of this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department. Residents with doorbell cameras or other home surveillance systems are also encouraged to review their footage around the date and time of the shooting.

Those who wish to provide information may do so anonymously if desired, police said.

Ithaca police can be reached by any of the following means:

Police Dispatch: (607)272-3245

Police Administration: (607)272-9973

Police Tipline: (607)330-0000

Anonymous Tip Submission: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal