Victim of Middletown homicide was related to suspect, city official says

A man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Middletown is accused of killing a relative, a city spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Middletown Division of Police responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday for a report of gunfire, officials said in a news release.

Police found Terry Fuller, 42, lying on the sidewalk curb, officials said, adding he was already dead.

He died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, according to preliminary findings from the Butler County Coroner's Office.

During an investigation, police identified a suspect, who was later found in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue. Police said the suspect, Denzel Christopher Allen Fuller, 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

Missy Knight, the city spokesperson, confirmed the two men are related but did not say exactly what their relationship was.

Jail officials said Denzel Fuller is currently being held at the Middletown City Jail on a $1 million bond.

