Victim missing after Haller Lake shooting found dead; suspect arrested in Federal Way

Though there was evidence of a shooting in Seattle’s Haller Lake area on Tuesday, police did not find a victim until the next day.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle Police were called to the 11600 block of Aurora Avenue North for a report of a shooting. Though investigators could tell gunshots were fired, they did not find a victim.

Witnesses told police that the gunman left the shooting scene in a gold Dodge Grand Caravan with another person who looked like they were unconscious.

Investigators later identified the suspect, who was arrested in Federal Way at around 5 p.m. His van was seized as evidence.

The 40-year-old man was taken into custody for investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into the King County Jail.

On Wednesday, someone reported finding a man’s body in the 9600 block of College Way North, near the Licton Springs neighborhood.

Officers arrived at 8 a.m. and found a dead man whose body showed signs of trauma.

Police determined the man was the victim in Tuesday’s shooting.

Since then, police updated the requested charges for the suspect from assault to murder.

Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

If you have information about the case, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.