Victim named in one of two mass shootings in Shreveport this weekend

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office released the name of a victim who suffered gunshot wounds and died following the Saturday morning shooting in Downtown Shreveport.

Early Saturday morning just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting in the intersection of Texas Street and Market Street. Upon arrival officers discovered three men and three women who were shot while waiting in a vehicle at the intersection.

The Coroner's Office has verified that Jacorvin Taylor, 32, was one of the victims who succumbed to his injuries and died at 2:15 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health.

The intersection of Texas and Market Street where six people were injured in a shooting in the early morning hours of March 25, 2023.

Police said that a silver car pulled up to the vehicle in the intersection and several men stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire.

One suspect is in custody and Chief Wayne Smith said that the individual was apprehended shortly after the incident when police discovered a stolen vehicle in another part of town. Smith said during a press conference on March 25, "officers in another part of town encountered a stolen vehicle and they got into a short pursuit with that vehicle. Unknowingly to these officers at the time that that was the vehicle involved in this event."

Taylor's death marks the 21st homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish for 2023.

Shreveport Police Department is still investigating this shooting.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Victim named in Saturday morning shooting