Victim named in Shreveport's 46th homicide of the year

Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times

The Caddo Coroner's Office has named the victim who was killed Thursday afternoon on Boulevard Street.

Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, of Shreveport, was shot several times around 1:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Boulevard Street. Shreveport police and fire were called to the scene but upon arrival, discovered that Broomfield was deceased.

Broomfield's death marks the 46th homicide in Shreveport.

His killing remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

