Victim named in Sunday evening shooting at the Shreveport skating rink

Information has been released on the shooting that occurred at the Hot Wheels Skating Palace on Sunday, March 5.

Just after 8 p.m. Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 5100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Tyniece Haley, 18, who had been shot outside the skating rink.

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said that Haley was pronounced dead following a shooting that was initiated after an altercation outside.

The Shreveport Police Department is still investigating this shooting.

Haley's death marks the 16th homicide in Shreveport/Caddo for 2023.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Victim named in Sunday evening shooting at the skating rink