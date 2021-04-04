Victim in Niagara Falls homicide identified

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y.
·1 min read

Apr. 4—The victim in Niagara Falls' fourth homicide of 2021 has been identified.

City officials said Wayne Jackson II, 26, of Niagara Falls was severely beaten Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they responded, at approximately 2:52 a.m., to a call of "a disturbance" in an upstairs apartment of a residence at 615 Tronolone Place.

When patrol officers entered a third floor apartment in the building, they found Jackson.

Another man found in the apartment, Nicholas Bartek, 33, was charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty on Friday and was held without bail pending further court proceedings.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Bartek.

Details on what led to the killing have not been released. Authorities said they found a bat, a brick and a piece of lumber in the apartment.

Police said they responded, at approximately 2:52 a.m., to a call of "a disturbance" in an upstairs apartment of a residence at 615 Tronolone Place.

When patrol officers entered a third floor apartment in the building, they found the body of a man who appeared to have been badly beaten.

Recommended Stories

  • Jordan's former queen says allegations against Prince Hamza are 'wicked slander'

    The widow of Jordan's late king on Sunday defended her son, former Crown Prince Hamza Bin Hussein, against allegations by the authorities that he carried out actions targeting "security and stability" in the kingdom. The head of the armed forces visited the prince on Saturday and warned him over actions that people familiar with the matter said could be related to a plot to destabilise Jordan, and several high-profile figures were detained. Jordan's neighbours and allies expressed solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures in the kingdom, an important ally of the United States.

  • Matt Gaetz's communications director resigns

    Luke Ball's resignation came in the wake of scathing reports suggesting an ongoing investigation into Gaetz's possible sexual involvement with a 17-year-old girl.

  • How the Infrastructure Bill Will Raise Taxes on 3 Big Pharma Stocks

    For years, large pharmaceutical companies have been deliberately booking losses or meager profits in countries with high tax rates while shifting earnings to countries like Ireland where they will be charged considerably less. The recent infrastructure bill proposed by President Biden takes aim at that, proposing a 28% corporate tax rate -- halfway back to the rate in 2016 -- and a 21% global minimum rate. For Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), the bill could spell trouble for the easy profits being booked abroad.

  • My Top Recent Tech IPO to Buy in April

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) has been described as "Silicon Valley's most secretive start-up." Many modern institutions, whether they are government agencies or commercial enterprises, generate an incredible amount of data. For instance, consider a manufacturing plant: There will be financial data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, employee data from human resources (HR) systems, customer data from customer relationship management (CRM) systems, logistics data from distribution centers, inventory data from suppliers, sensor data from plant operations -- the list goes on and on.

  • Hunter Biden opens up about an emotional drug intervention by his father during the 2020 presidential campaign

    President Joe Biden's son told "CBS This Morning" about a teary embrace that took place while he was struggling with crack cocaine addiction.

  • ‘I’m trying to hang in there,’ says mom of 13-year-old boy fatally shot by police in Chicago

    CHICAGO – The person fatally shot by a Chicago police officer early Monday during what police said was an “armed confrontation” has been identified as a 13-year-old boy, officials said. Adam Toledo, of the 2700 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Cook County medical examiner’s office spokeswoman Brittany Hill. Toledo was ...

  • In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'

    During his traditional Easter address, Pope Francis denounced as “scandalous” Sunday how warfare continues to rage and military arsenals are fattened around the world as the coronavirus pandemic causes social and economic suffering. “This is today's scandal.”

  • Johnson & Johnson will take control of plant that spoiled doses

    At the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services, Johnson & Johnson will take charge of the Baltimore contract plant that ruined 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, senior federal health officials told The New York Times. Johnson & Johnson confirmed the news Saturday night. The doses were spoiled because of a mistake at a facility run by Emergent BioSolution, a manufacturing partner to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, albeit one that has yet to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. Workers at the plant accidentally mixed up the ingredients of the two shots, delaying future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though reportedly not enough to force Johnson & Johnson to modify its goal of delivering 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May. The error was caught and none of the contaminated doses made it out of the plant, but the Biden administration isn't taking anymore chances — production of the AstraZeneca vaccine will move to an alternative site, the company said in a statement. Read more at The Washington Post and The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRussia may be 'probing' Biden administration with troop buildup at Ukrainian borderThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasure

  • Menendez murder trial of 1990s gets reexamined by millions of views on TikTok: Part 1

    Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 for killing their parents, and have been in prison for 26 years. Recently, young people on TikTok have renewed interest in the case.

  • Joe Biden was reduced to tears by Hunter Biden's addiction

    Hunter Biden's drug and alcohol addiction forced his father to make a tearful intervention at the height of the last year's presidential campaign. The president's second son told CBS of the family's desperate attempts to tackle his long-standing substance abuse in a series of CBS interviews ahead of Tuesday's publication of his book "Beautiful Things", Matters came to a head at Joe Biden's Delaware home in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. Hunter Biden stormed out of the house with his father in pursuit. "I tried to go to my car and my girls, literally blocked the door of my car," Mr Biden said. Joe Biden grabbed his son in a bear hug. "He just cried, just that I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do," Hunter Biden said. "I thought, I need to figure out a way to tell them that I'm going to do something, That's how powerful I don't really have a force more powerful than my, my family's love except addiction." Hunter Biden's problems with drugs and alcohol were well documented as he went in and out of rehab. But it was the president's 51-year-old son's business dealings, joining the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, which threatened to derail Joe Biden's campaign. Mr Biden admitted that he probably would not have been appointed to the company's board if his family name had been different. He conceded, in retrospect, accepting the position could have been a mistake, because it had become a distraction. Mr Biden promised not to work for any foreign companies while his father was in the Oval Office. "Did I make a mistake? Well maybe in the grand scheme of things. Yeah. "But did I make a mistake, based upon some ethical lapse? Absolutely not." He added: "I don't regret being on the board, what I regret is not taking into account that there would be a Rudy Giuliani, and a president of the United States that would be listening to this, this ridiculous conspiracy idea, which has again been completely debunked by everyone."

  • A rabid horse? Oddly acting horse tests positive for rabies, Gaston County Police say

    The horse has died and no humans were reported hurt.

  • AP PHOTOS: Spain's Seville settles for subdued Easter Week

    Few Roman Catholics in devout southern Spain would have ever imagined an April without the pomp and ceremony of Holy Week processions. The streets of Seville and other Spanish cities again went without Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday celebrations marking the life, death and resurrection of Christ. For 50-year-old Roberto Ruiz, the extravagant Semana Santa, or Holy Week, processions mark the cycle of time in Seville.

  • Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccination despite blood clotting case

    Australia will continue its inoculation programme with AstraZeneca PLC, health officials said on Saturday, after a blood clotting case raised concern about the safety of the vaccine. A 44-year-old man was admitted to a Melbourne hospital with clotting, days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, suffering serious thrombosis, a condition that prevents normal blood flow though the circulatory system. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) regulator and a panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), met late Friday and early Saturday to discuss further advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming Officers

    Getty/Facebook Two weeks before he allegedly rammed his car into two police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, Noah Green posted an article on his Facebook page titled, “Lull Before the Storm.”“An Intro to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it. Satan’s rule over us is up,” the 25-year-old’s apocalyptic post said, linking to an article from Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.Green’s social media posts suggest he was spiraling in the lead up to the attack on Friday. On the eve of his alleged assault, his brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post, he sent a worrying text after leaving the apartment where they lived together for the past few months.“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot,” the text reportedly read. That message—and the deadly attack that occurred less than 24 hours later—capped off a period that was riddled with red flags. Officer Killed, Driver Fatally Shot After Ramming Into Capitol Building BarricadeAs congressional staff grabbed lunch on Friday, Green allegedly rammed his dark blue sedan into two officers guarding a barricade on a road outside the Capitol.He then jumped out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, prompting them to fatally shoot him. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that Green was the suspect, though he has not yet been officially identified by police. One Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans, died, and a second officer was left hospitalized. He was said to be in stable condition late Friday.Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police before the attack and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot. She said that, while an investigation was ongoing, it did not appear to be “terrorism-related.”Green’s social media posts last month described searching for “a spiritual journey” within the Nation of Islam, a religious Muslim sect that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group for its “bizarre theology of innate black superiority over whites” and “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric.”In a statement on Saturday, Green’s family expressed sympathy for the officer who was killed on Friday, and said they were “just as taken aback as the rest of the nation from this horrific event.” Still, the family said, Green suffered from depression and potential mental illness, and had “likely fell ill to the multitude of problematic situations that surround us in today’s society.” They also suggested head injuries he sustained playing football may have contributed to his mental state. Nothing indicated a clear motive for targeting the police, nor the U.S. Capitol building located hours from both the Indianapolis apartment he had recently lived in, and the semi-rural part of Virginia he grew up in.In two lengthy March 17 posts on Green’s Facebook profile, which was taken down shortly after the incident, Green wrote about losing his job and being unwittingly drugged. He said it was a “major goal” to meet Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.There was no immediate indication that Friday’s attack was religiously motivated, and the Nation of Islam’s Virginia branch and D.C. headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Green wrote about suffering unspecified setbacks in his life recently.“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” he wrote in the March 17 post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”Despite the lack of a job, he posted an image of a certificate that said he’d donated $1,085 to the Nation of Islam as a “Saviours’ Day 2021” gift.Green’s brother, Brendan, told the Post that Noah had become paranoid in 2019 and accused football teammates of drugging him with Xanax. He moved out to his own apartment and then abruptly moved to Indianapolis, where he believed there were intruders getting into his apartment. It was around that time that Brendan said he flew out to see his brother and realized his “mind didn’t seem right.”More recently, his brother said, Green up and moved to Botswana and suggested he had tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a car. After he returned home, Noah Green appeared to view the Nation of Islam as a way to keep himself anchored. In his most recent social media posts, Green wrote that he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”He posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.” He said he was on track to go into business, but his path was “thwarted.” Green wrote that he partially blamed his setbacks on the “array of concerning symptoms” he suffered as “side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly”—perhaps alluding to the alleged incident in 2019. Noah Green played football for Christopher Newport University and graduated in 2019. CNU Green played football in high school, and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and two sisters. He grew up in a semi-rural area in Covington, Virginia. Calls to his siblings and parents went unanswered on Friday.Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.In the Christopher Newport bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was Malcolm X.Friends appeared shocked that the outgoing, football-playing, marketing student they knew was the same person they saw being stretchered from the Capitol on Friday.“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.It was unclear from his Facebook page how recently he became involved with Nation of Islam. Older posts centered around football and college rather than religion. His grandmother, who died in 2019 from a long illness, was Baptist, her obituary said.But, by March, Green’s posts appeared to be consumed by religious warnings about the end days.“I encourage everyone to study Revelations, study the signs of the end times, study who the beast is, study who the anti-Christ is, study who the false prophet is, and study the created images during those times. The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote on March 17, before ominously ending the post with, “We have a little time.”Court records in Indiana, where he temporarily lived in an Indianapolis apartment, show that he sought to change his name recently. In December 2020, he filed a petition to legally change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad. But after he failed to show up for a hearing earlier this week and the court apparently did not hear from him, the matter was dismissed and the case declared “closed.”—with reporting by Pilar MelendezRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Daniel Kaluuya jokes about Meghan and Harry's Royal Family race row on US television

    The Duchess of Sussex’s assertion that a member of the Royal Family had expressed concern about the colour of her unborn baby’s skin prompted anger and disbelief. But Daniel Kaluuya, the British Oscar nominee, raised a laugh as he joked about the claim on US television last night. Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, used the race allegations raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview as he made his hosting debut on long-running comedy show Saturday Night Live. "First of all, I know you're hearing my accent and thinking 'oh no, he's not black, he's British,’” he said. "Let me reassure you that I am black. I'm black and I'm British. Basically I am what the royal family was worried the baby would look like." Opening the show, Kaluuya discussed racism in the UK and US. "People ask me what's worse, British racism or American racism," he told the studio audience in New York. "Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left. They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racisms. "That's why they invented Australia, South Africa and Boston."

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • DeSantis declares state of emergency over leak at Tampa Bay-area wastewater pond

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Manatee County as officials warned the collapse of a gypsum stack at the Piney Point industrial site was "imminent." The big picture: The old phosphate plant site, in operation from the 1960s until 2001, holds stacks of phosphogypsum, a byproduct of fertilizer production, and large pools of polluted water, Axios' Ben Montgomery, Selene San Felice reported. A leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe facility was releasing wastewater into Piney Point Creek, which leads into Tampa Bay, according to government officials.The latest: Manatee County Public Safety Department expanded the mandatory evacuation area around the breached reservoir on Saturday. Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes in an update Saturday said, "We're talking about the potential of about [480] million gallons, within a matter of seconds and minutes, leaving that retention pool and going around the surrounding area," per CNN. Those ponds hold "waste that would be less conducive to life on land and...life in the sea," Hopes added, noting that the population density of the area was fortunately low. "Pumping the entire pond would take 10 to 12 days," AP noted.A public safety alert on Saturday told residents, "Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY," per the Miami Herald. BREAKING: @MCGPublicSafety officials just expanded a mandatory evacuation area around the breached Piney Point reservoir. The original evacuation zone has expanded a half-mile west and one mile southwest to Moccasin Wallow Road. pic.twitter.com/8rjsQrptdr— Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) April 3, 2021 What they're saying: "Due to a possible breach of mixed saltwater from the south reservoir at the Piney Point facility, I have declared a State of Emergency for Manatee County to ensure resources are allocated for necessary response & recovery," DeSantis tweeted Saturday. Go deeper: Tampa Bay stares down environmental disaster from Piney Point phosphate plantSubscribe for Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.