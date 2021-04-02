Victim in north Portland convenience store shooting ID'd as Vancouver man

Jessica Prokop, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read
Apr. 1—The victim of a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Portland's Kenton neighborhood has been identified as a 53-year-old Vancouver man.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Michael Arrington and determined he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Arrington's family has been notified of his death.

Officers from the north precinct had responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot at a convenience store in the 1900 block of North Lombard Street. Upon arrival, they found Arrington suffering from gunshot wounds, a news release states.

Paramedics with Portland Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response also responded and provided aid. Arrington was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the police bureau.

Police said they believe Arrington was a customer of the convenience store.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395, or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

