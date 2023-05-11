Victim in Norwich shooting dies; manhunt underway

May 11—NORWICH — Police are seeking a Norwich man in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

The victim in the shooting was identified early Thursday as 19-year-old Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack of 56 Sandy Lane in Norwich.

Police are seeking 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre, formally of 19 Sandy Lane in Norwich, as a "person of interest" in the shooting. Police said Fabre could be driving an older model two-door red Ford Mustang with gray "bondo" in various places.

The shooting occurred at 1:40 p.m. outside the Norwich Apartments at 14 Sandy Lane. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot in the vicinity of the apartment complex. Arriving police found Norman-Clack outside one of the apartment buildings suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was treated at the scene and taken to the William W. Backus Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Norman-Clack was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and believed to be a targeted attack. Investigators initially had searched the city for several vehicles leaving the area of the shooting. Norwich Police Det. Lt. Anthony Gomes on Wednesday said investigation has determined the people in the other vehicles did not appear to be involved in the shooting.

The fatal shooting comes just three days after a man's partially buried body was found in Mohegan Park. Police said they believe the man appeared to have died from a gunshot wound and had been in the woods for several weeks before being discovered. Police have not yet released the identity of the man but said it did not appear the killing occurred in the park.

Police said there is no known connection between the discovery of the body in the park and Wednesday's shooting. They are being handled as separate investigations by city police detectives.

The Norwich Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call lead Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561, option #4.