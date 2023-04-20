Victim not hurt after armed robbery attempt at UNF, campus police say

University of North Florida is investigating after an armed robbery attempt occurred on campus Thursday morning.

According to UNF’s crime alert system, at around 2 a.m., two unknown suspects attempted to rob the victim on the boardwalk between the Osprey Fountain housing complex and UNF Drive. The victim is unharmed.

One suspect is said to be a man standing at around 5′6″ to 5′7″ and weighing 120 pound to 130 pounds. The victim said he was wearing a pink ski mask, a gray hoodie and dark shorts. The second suspect is said to be a man standing at 5′9″ and weighing 130 pound to 150 pounds. He is described as wearing a black ski mask, a light-colored hoodie, dark shorts and no shoes.

One of the suspects was armed with an unknown metallic object during the incident. UNF said that both suspects are currently at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call UNF Police Department at 904-620-2800. Crimes can also be reported confidentially through UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

