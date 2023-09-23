Victim of Oakhurst shooting identified; man charged with homicide, DA says

Sep. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting early Friday morning at Johnstown's Oakhurst Homes, and police are now searching for a city man who faces related homicide charges, officials said.

Jashon Gordon, 22, has been charged with homicide and other counts stemming from the killing of 19-year-old Emerald Nugent Jr., of the city's Hornerstown section, according to officials.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that anyone with information on Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Johnstown Police Department.

The shooting happened in the housing complex's Building 29 at 4:11 a.m. Friday, authorities said. Neugebauer wrote in an email that two people were hit by gunfire and that one of them was killed.

An autopsy performed on Friday afternoon at ForensicDx in Windber confirmed that Nugent died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees, who has ruled the death a homicide.

The injured woman was taken by EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Information on her condition was not available, but Neugebauer reported that she was expected to recover.

Law enforcement officers have recovered what is believed to be the firearm that was used in the shooting, Neugebauer said. Further updates will be forthcoming as available, he added.

CamTran buses and school buses were running on Friday in Oakhurst Homes.

Johnstown and West Hills Regional police, the Cambria County Coroner's Office, the Johnstown Fire Department, the Conemaugh Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), and West End and 7th Ward ambulances responded.

Gordon previously pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of possession of firearms not to be carried without a license, court documents indicate. In that 2021 case, Gordon was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by East Conemaugh Borough police in which an AK-47 rifle and a pistol were found, according to contemporary reports.