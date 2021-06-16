Victim of Orland area shooting identified

Jun. 16—Glenn County Sheriff's detectives identified the victim of a shooing that occurred on June 8 in the rural Orland area as Rafael Vargas Chavez, 40, of Corning.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Vargas Chavez was visiting a relative at a residence on County Road 20 in the Orland area around 8 p.m. on June 8. Several unidentified subjects came onto the property, an altercation ensued and Vargas Chavez was fatally shot. Several of the involved parties fled the area.

Glenn County Sheriff's deputies found the victim in the yard of a nearby residence after he had reportedly attempted to flee the scene of the altercation on foot, according to the press release. Deputies rendered first aid until paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving measures. Vargas Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Glenn Investigations and Narcotic Task Force was called to investigate the crime. The incident is being investigated as an intentional homicide.

No further information was available as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the Glenn County Sheriff's Office Investigative Task Force by calling 934-6431.