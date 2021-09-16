Victim, others testify in day 2 of Ronald Stevens trial

Sep. 16—Ronald "Donnie" Stevens, the former operations manager for Ottawa Hills Local Schools accused of sexually abusing several teenage boys, took active notes on a legal pad throughout the second day of his trial proceedings, which saw several witnesses, including one alleged victim, testify on behalf of the state Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Dressed in green pants, a brown blazer, and cowboy boots, Mr. Stevens, 40, of the 3900 block of West Bancroft Street, conferred often with his attorneys. The ex-Ottawa Hills employee faces 32 felony charges, including multiple counts of rape, sexual battery, gross sexual imposition, and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Assistant county prosecutors Charles McDonald and William Dailey argued the incidents took place between Aug. 1, 2017 and Nov. 9, 2019, and involved at least six teenage boys, most of whom were Ottawa Hills students at the time.

On Wednesday, jurors heard testimony from one of those boys, now a college student who was a 15-year-old Ottawa Hills high school student when he first met Mr. Stevens.

During his testimony, the former high school student said that he had had a strained relationship with his mother during the time of the alleged assaults and does not have a relationship with his biological father. He said he disliked Ottawa Hills and struggled with his grades, even believing for a time that he would be unable to graduate.

Mr. Stevens entered the young man's life as a father figure, multiple witnesses, including the alleged victim, attested. The former Ottawa Hills employee coached the boy in baseball and for a time, allowed the teen to stay at his home, even giving him a key. Mr. Stevens was often responsible for waking the teen and his younger brother up for school when their mother was unable to do so. He helped the high school student with his homework, and under his tutelage, the teen saw his grades improve.

In 2019, the alleged victim's mother signed a document allowing Mr. Stevens to hold temporary guardianship over the teenager, which gave him access to the boy's academic records and gave the defendant the authority to make certain schooling and medical decisions about her son.

Story continues

"I trusted him. We were like family friends," the boy's mother testified.

Throughout his testimony, the former Ottawa Hills student's voice was clear and steady, his words succinct. He remained reserved as he answered the prosecution and the defense's questions about his relationship with Mr. Stevens and then testified to years of being raped by him, often multiple times a week and occasionally in the middle of the day, during his school lunch breaks.

The witness stated that Mr. Stevens performed oral sex on him without his consent at various times of day, sometimes when Mr. Stevens' wife, daughter, and son were elsewhere in Mr. Stevens' home. Mr. Stevens often had the teen send him naked photos over Snapchat, an application that "disappears" unsaved photos after they've been viewed.

Testimony from Stacy Violi, an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation forensic scientist, confirmed that the alleged victim's DNA was found inside a male masturbation device police recovered from Mr. Stevens' home. Another individual's DNA was also found on the device, but could not be conclusively linked to any one person.

Testimony from Shane Patacca, Ottawa Hills Schools director of technology and operations, detailed that Mr. Stevens kept the windows to his office at the school blacked out for unknown purposes.

Text messages between Mr. Stevens and the witness paint a picture of a boy in pain during the months he was allegedly being assaulted by Mr. Stevens. They show the witness talking to Mr. Stevens about how angry he was about school and his relationship with his mother.

The witness' former girlfriend, a Saint Ursula Academy graduate, described her boyfriend as "reserved" and "not very social," but also said he was always the type to look for adventure. She added that her boyfriend's home lacked structure and that his mother was often absent.

She also testified to the close watch Mr. Stevens kept on the teen. She said Mr. Stevens often peppered her with questions over text and on Snapchat about her boyfriend's whereabouts as well as his mental and physical condition, even after she asked him to stop.

When her boyfriend finally confided in her about the abuse by sharing with her a note he'd typed into an application on his phone, "all of the weird things clicked into place," she said.

Mr. Stevens' alleged victim attempted suicide in November, 2019. Shortly after, he came forward to his girlfriend and then his mother with the allegation that he had been raped repeatedly by Mr. Stevens since 2017.

On two occasions the teen had opportunities to report the abuse he had suffered, first to police and later to the doctors who treated him following his suicide attempt. On both occasions, he chose not to disclose, because, as he said, in response to defense attorney Lorin Zaner's questions, "they were a bunch of strangers" and he "didn't trust them."

"I just wasn't ready to tell anyone," the witness stated.

The witness' younger brother, who has yet to testify, was another of Mr. Stevens' six alleged victims. Court will resume Thursday morning.

The Blade's policy is not to identify the victims of sexual abuse as well as any witnesses who might be used to identify them.

First Published September 15, 2021, 4:40pm