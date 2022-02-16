Victim of overnight homicide was a 6-year-old boy, Kansas City police say

The victim of an overnight homicide in Kansas City was 6 years old, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

A woman at the scene was arrested, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the police department, and the case will be submitted to prosecutors later Wednesday.

Officers responded to a disturbance just before midnight Tuesday at a residence in the 7300 block of Indiana Ave. Citing the nature of the circumstances, police forced their way into the home where they found the young boy dead, Foreman said.

Kansas City leaders reacted to news of the homicide early Wednesday morning.

“We don’t yet know why an elementary school aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing,” tweeted Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on social media:

“There are no adequate words to address the harm a child suffered last night ... We must rally together, support our kids who need us and show unity in the common goal of preventing future harms.”