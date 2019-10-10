'A victim of their own failure': Why PG&E's massive power shutdown in California was inevitable

SAN FRANCISCO – In cutting power to more than 2 million California residents Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric once again earned the wrath of citizens and politicians alike.

But, others note, the utility company was damned if it did, and damned if it didn’t go with the extreme measure, enacted in an effort to avoid once again sparking wildfires as fierce winds kicked up around the state.

PG&E was forced to declare bankruptcy this year after being held liable for tens of billions in damages resulting from many of the two dozen deadly wildfires that flared in 2017 because of downed power lines.

“I would say this outage is justified, but it’s coarse,” says Scott Lewis Stephens, professor of fire science at the University of California, Berkeley.

“The impact of this is so huge that it will probably encourage more discussions about what we’ll do in these cases down the road,” he says. “In the future, it needs to be more refined.”

PG&E’s approach certainly was more sledgehammer than scalpel, affecting more than 30 counties across the state, where it provides power to about 16 million of California’s 40 million residents.

What’s more, the utility warned that it could take days to restore power because all power lines would need to be inspected for possible wind-related damage before electricity could once again flow.

In fact, about 25,000 miles of PG&E lines are involved in this week’s preventive outage, company spokesman Jeff Smith says.

“Our aim is to restore power 48 hours after the weather has passed, but customers should prepare for an extended day outage, especially when you have so many shutoffs going on,” he says. “With over 30 counties, that’s a lot of wire we need to inspect.”

Smith says that because of the changing climate and the state’s recent wildfire history, such public safety power shutoffs, newly instituted this year, “are necessary to keep customers safe."

The utility’s outage track record is wanting. Data published by the California Public Utilities Commission this month shows across all three utilities it regulates in California, there have been 4,082,970 customer hours of preemptive outages since the end of 2017.

Of those, PG&E accounted for just over half the total outage hours, although San Diego Gas & Electric customers were most likely to experience an outage, racking up 2 million hours of outages in the same time period across their relatively small, 4,100-square-mile territory.

Fire increasingly is a part of the California energy puzzle. Fire itself, of course, is not an unnatural part of the landscapes here, it’s part of what created them in the first place and will continue to occur.

