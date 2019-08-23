FROM VICTIM TO PERPETRATOR: An overwhelming number of sex traffickers are men, but women often play a significant role in exploiting victims

John Locher / AP





Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and accused "madam," Ghislaine Maxwell, has become the focus of his conspiracy case in the weeks since the disgraced financier died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

In lawsuits and victim testimonies, Maxwell has been accused of being instrumental in setting up a network of victims and other employees who found underage girls.

Maxwell is far from the first woman to be accused of helping run a sex-trafficking ring. While the majority of traffickers are men, i t's estimated that 38% of traffickers are women, according to a 2015 study from the United Nations.

But because many female offenders in sex-trafficking operations are also former victims, prosecution can be difficult.

In the weeks since Jeffrey Epstein's August 10 death, eyes have turned toward the disgraced financier's ex-girlfriend and alleged "madam," Ghislaine Maxwell.

British-born Maxwell was not named in the recent indictment of Epstein, has denied any wrongdoing, and has never been criminally charged. But Epstein's accusers have said she played a large role in his alleged sex-trafficking ring.

In lawsuits and victim testimonies, Maxwell has been accused of coaching young girls for sexual abuse, working as Epstein's top accomplice, and being instrumental in setting up a network of victims and other employees who found underage girls.

Maxwell is far from the first woman to be accused of helping run a sex-trafficking ring. Due to the secret nature of sex trafficking, numbers surrounding the criminal activity are often unreliable, but it's estimated that globally, some 62% of suspected traffickers are men, while 38% are women, according to a 2015 study from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The number of women suspects is noteworthy — on average globally, the share of women suspected of any crime is 18%, the study said.

The NXIVM sex cult, a massage parlor human-trafficking ring, and Epstein's 'sexual pyramid scheme': Victims have said women played large roles in recruiting for all three operations

In February, a Florida prostitution sting led to the arrest of several women who were accused of running a sex trafficking ring through massage parlors. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was entangled in the bust after he was charged with soliciting one of the sex workers.

In June, Keith Raniere, the former leader of a self-help-group-turned sex-cult NXIVM was convicted on charges centering around what prosecutors called a society of "sex slaves" within the community. Several women have pleaded guilty in the case, admitting to detaining sex slaves, branding women, and recruiting women to join the operation.

Kristen Houser, chief public affairs officer for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center's Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, told Insider that one of the most common pathways for a woman to become involved in the inner workings of a sex-trafficking operation is to have been a victim herself, often from a young age.

"As their abusers break them down, indoctrinate them, and convince them to go along with all the things involved in that lifestyle — I really want to keep the responsibility on the abusers — I think it can be seen as a way out," Houser told Insider. "If you want a way out of that, making yourself more valuable as a moneymaker, as a broker … you try to climb out if you can."

In the case of NXIVM, prosecutors said women, including "Smallville" actress Allison Mack, recruited and groomed women into being sexual partners for Raniere. In April, Mack pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in relation to her role in NXIVM's alleged sex trafficking.