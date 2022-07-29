Victim in Pittsburgh’s Easter Sunday mass shooting suing Airbnb for negligence

Almost four months after a woman was shot in her leg at the Airbnb mass shooting on the Northside, she and her attorney have filed a lawsuit. They alleged Airbnb and rental group, 900 North, were negligent, and allowed a party to grow out of control and violent.

The woman who filed the suit said she was at the party that night, and gunfire erupted. She tried to escape, but was shot in the leg.

Her injuries include a shattered femur, a dislocated hip, nerve damage, plus psychological and emotional harm.

Several others were shot that night, and two teenagers were killed.

No one has been charged in their deaths, or in the shooting.

Our calls to the attorney who filed the complaint and the rental group went unanswered.

Airbnb says it stands by its previous statements and has banned the person who booked the party.

