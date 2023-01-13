Police identify victim of possible road-rage shooting on I-435, investigate as homicide

The death of a 59-year-old Leavenworth man found shot during a potential road rage incident on Interstate 435 in Johnson County is now being investigated as a homicide, Lenexa police announced Friday.

Officers responded to 435 at the K-10 highway interchange in Lenexa around 5:45 a.m. Thursday to find a white Jeep Grand Cherokee had veered off the roadway and crashed into a light pole. Michael Bohnsack was found dead inside the vehicle, according to Master Police Officer Danny Chavez of Lenexa Police.

Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash to provide assistance. It was later discovered that Bohnsack, the sole occupant and driver of his vehicle, had sustained a gunshot wound, Chavez said.

Initially, police announced a death investigation and closed off parts of I-435 Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, including potential road rage behaviors observed between a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and another vehicle on southbound I-435 highway at around 5:45 A.M. Thursday, to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040 or the KC Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Chavez said the investigation into Bohnsack’s death is ongoing.