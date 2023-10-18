Victim in Poulsbo homicide investigation identified as Seabeck man

Authorities have identified the deceased man whose body was found on a sidewalk off Winton Lane in Poulsbo Sunday morning as 26-year-old Nicholas Anthony Serra, of Seabeck.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner's Office said in a news release on Wednesday that Serra's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and ruled his manner of death to be homicide. Police said Monday that they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Poulsbo Police Chief Ron Harding said Wednesday that police were still early on in their investigation and were still attempting to learn what brought Serra to the neighborhood where he was found.

"We don't have any reason to believe that anyone else is in danger at this point," Harding said. "We don't feel like there's a huge ongoing threat to the general community."

Police responded to the area off Viking Avenue at about 8 a.m. on Sunday on a report of an injured male lying unconscious on a sidewalk, according to a police news release. First responders arrived and determined that the man, who had "obvious physical trauma," was dead.

Anyone with information about the incident may call the Poulsbo Police Department at 360-779-3113.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo homicide investigation continues, victim identified