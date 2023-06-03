Victim ‘probably in his 20s’ fatally shot near apartments by University of Kansas campus

A male victim who police say was “probably in his 20s” was shot and killed near an apartment complex close to the University of Kansas in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Police are working to identify the victim, who was white and had light brown hair, according to a statement from the Lawrence Police Department.

Around 1 a.m., multiple people called 911 after hearing gunshots near W. 24th Street and Cedarwood Avenue, in the area of the Cedarwood Apartments less than a mile from KU’s West Campus.

Police arrived on the scene but found no victim.

Officers were also dispatched to a nearby hospital, where they saw three males speeding into the Emergency Department. Police pulled the victim’s body from the back seat, and hospital staff declared him dead.

Detectives are working to get more information from the three people in the car with the victim, who say they don’t know who the victim is, according to police. Officers have also spoken to “dozens” of residents who live near the scene of the crime.

Police are asking anyone with information to call dispatch or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.