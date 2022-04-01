Victim ran down man who’s accused of recording multiple women inside metro QT bathroom

Police say a metro gas station became a hunting ground for a Peeping Tom.

Charles Hill is accused of spying on women, and secretly recording them in the bathroom.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Chris Jose that one victim noticed the camera, called 911 and the ran after the accused peeper.

It happened at the QuikTrip gas station on Lower Roswell Road. The gas station is located at one of the busiest intersections in Marietta.

According to Hill’s arrest warrant he’s accused of secretly recording multiple women for a whole week in March.

On the warrant, a judged deemed Hill a danger to the community.

Investigators are working to find out if there are more victims.

