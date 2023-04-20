UPDATE: Victim in Rantoul shooting ID'd

Apr. 20—RANTOUL — Police in Rantoul are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup this morning identified the victim as Preston Sullivan, 18, of Rantoul. Mr. Sullivan was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Rantoul Police Department.

Sgt. Jim Schmidt said police received multiple calls about shots fired in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle on the village's east side at 10:40 p.m.

Officers found a male and an 18-year-old female both shot, receiving help from citizens. Police administered first aid until the pair could be taken to Carle.

Both are Rantoul residents, he said.

"The only thing we have so far is that an unknown person in dark clothing approached the area on foot. That's a large apartment complex area," said Schmidt.

Investigators have interviewed several people but most only heard the gunfire.

"We have not talked to anyone who said they were outside (when it happened)," he said.

Police found eight 9 mm casings, suggesting only one gun was used.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rantoul police at (217) 333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.