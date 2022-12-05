Victim reacts to sentence: 'He got the punishment he deserved'

A man who formerly lived in Graham was sentenced to prison Thursday, Dec. 1, for breaking a woman's arm and choking her, court documents show.

Chase Ray Deal of Joplin, Missouri, pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges Nov. 17 and was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday in Wichita Falls, according to court records.

It has been a long road to get to this outcome for a local woman who dated Deal briefly in 2019.

"There is a relief knowing the justice system worked in this case, and that he got the punishment he deserved," Kacy Hill said in a statement Thursday.

Hill said she couldn't thank the Wichita County District Attorney's Office and the court staff enough for their support and for seeing the cases through.

Chase Deal

"My family and I can finally get some closure," she said.

Deal's Wichita Falls defense attorney, Todd Greenwood, declined to comment Friday.

The DA's Office worked closely with Hill for an outcome to protect both her and the public, First Assistant DA Dobie Kosub said in a statement Friday.

"This prison sentence says we abhor violence against women, and will aggressively prosecute those who purvey it in our community," Kosub said. "As part of the plea agreement, the Defendant waived his right to appeal."

Court records show Deal, 34, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to three charges as part of a plea bargain:

Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury that happened May 24, 2019, at the woman's home. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Assault-impeding breathing or circulation of a family or household member June 25, 2019, at her home. This felony offense carries a maximum punishment of 10 years. The eight-year prison sentences 89th District Judge Charles Barnard handed down Thursday for the two felony charges are running concurrently.

Interfering with an emergency call June 25, 2019, at her home. The misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in prison. Deal received time served for a 10-day jail sentence.

He was being held Friday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, according to online jail records.

