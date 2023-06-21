Victim of Reading double shooting who died identified; 2 suspects arrested [Updated]

Jun. 20—Two men have been arrested and charged in a double shooting that took place on Penn Street early Sunday and claimed the life of one of the victims.

Kevin Irizzarry-DeMarco, 24, of Kenhorst and John Roman, 31, of Reading were taken into custody Monday morning, according to Reading police. They are accused of shooting two men who were driving east in the 300 block of Penn Street about 1:15 a.m.

A 29-year-old fell out of the vehicle and was found in the 400 block of Penn Street with a head injury and a gunshot wound to his right arm, police said. Jorge Mercado-Castro, 32, was involved in a vehicle accident at Fifth and Penn streets. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, they said.

Police said Tuesday that Mercado-Castro died Monday of his injuries.

Police determined that Irizzarry-DeMarco and Roman were suspects in the shooting after they were identified by a witness who drove them to the 300 block of Penn Street and drove them away as they fled the scene.

Police identified the witness' vehicle through surveillance footage and located it in the 200 block of Cherry Street shortly after the shooting.

Police initially charged Irizzarry-DeMarco with two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault, and one count of illegally possessing a weapon.

He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Michael Chieffo and placed in Berks County Prison in lieu of $2 million bail.

Roman initially was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; two counts each of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, causing bodily injury with a weapon; and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was arraigned Monday before Chieffo and committed to the prison without bail.

Police said they amended the charges later Tuesday against Irizzarry-DeMarco and Roman to include homicide because of Mercado-Castro's death.